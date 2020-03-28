Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 27th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 23,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Spi Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

