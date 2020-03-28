Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $411,011.66 and approximately $620,575.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

