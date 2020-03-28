SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $213,710.48 and approximately $100.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.01043571 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031623 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00174689 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007409 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

