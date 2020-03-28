Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.33

Media headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

In related news, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,366 shares of company stock worth $488,864 and sold 1,000 shares worth $23,191. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

