Sport and Leisure Tops One Day Volume of $388,019.00 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $388,019.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01440483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000432 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Token Profile

Sport and Leisure is a token. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,670,125 tokens. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

