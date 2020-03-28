SpreadCoin (SPR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,665.72 and $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

