Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Sprint stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -1.20.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

