SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 506,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,498. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $22,550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

