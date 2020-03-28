SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $24.93 on Friday. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.