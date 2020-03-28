StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $0.97

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00014622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $101,662.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.02498822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193807 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00042663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,051,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,507,878 tokens.

StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

