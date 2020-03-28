Stakinglab Market Capitalization Tops $11,572.35 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $11,572.35 and $739.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,992,460 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

