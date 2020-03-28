Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 46,903 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 191.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded down $20.73 on Friday, reaching $274.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.41. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.