Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.71. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

