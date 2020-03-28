Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 23,954 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.39% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of SBRA stock remained flat at $$11.20 during trading hours on Friday. 3,181,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

