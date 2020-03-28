Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after buying an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,843,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,463,000 after buying an additional 549,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 303,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 5,764,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,121,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

