Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,247. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

