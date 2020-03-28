Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,487 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.77. 1,234,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

