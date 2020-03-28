Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New $19.33 Million Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.52% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,850.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SITE traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 542,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

