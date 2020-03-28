Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,097 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.46. 2,662,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

