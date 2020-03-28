Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of Best Buy worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 2,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $113,384.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

