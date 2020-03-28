Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 128,321 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128,321 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.66. 663,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

