Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 16,053 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 106,132 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Shares of HCA traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. 3,708,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

