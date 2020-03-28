Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 25,239 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,239 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 267,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,580,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,468,000 after buying an additional 187,364 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.90. 2,291,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

