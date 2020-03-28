Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 25,524 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $206,751,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,563,000 after acquiring an additional 380,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,801,000 after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 7,731,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.