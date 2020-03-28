Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,959 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.15% of Leidos worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Leidos by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

