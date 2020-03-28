Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,791 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. 1,669,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from to in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

