Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 40,312 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,312 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,811. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from to in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

