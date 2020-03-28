Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,144 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,796 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

