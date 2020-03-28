Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 8,527 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $45.58. 5,209,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

