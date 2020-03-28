Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,818,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,453,573. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

