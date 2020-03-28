Starbase Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $188,662.39 and approximately $595.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 98.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

