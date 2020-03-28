Startcoin (START) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Startcoin has a total market cap of $182,507.57 and $192.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

