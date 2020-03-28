STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.44 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00017238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DSX, Ethfinex and DDEX. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $484,062.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.88 or 0.04831711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003580 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKCoin, Ethfinex, DSX, IDCM, Tokens.net, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

