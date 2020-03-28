Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Steelcase worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SCS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,024. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

