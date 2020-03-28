Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $0.72

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00010846 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC and Upbit. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $4.76 million and $151,413.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,208.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.03422429 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002887 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,609,308 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

