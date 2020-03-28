Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $319.69 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $799.22 million and approximately $319.69 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Huobi, Cryptomate and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.02520615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194946 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00102593 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,899 coins and its circulating supply is 20,284,516,369 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Kraken, ZB.COM, Liquid, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kryptono, Exrates, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitMart, Poloniex, BCEX, Stronghold, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Indodax, CryptoMarket, Upbit, Exmo, Ovis, C2CX, Bitbns, OKEx, Kuna, CEX.IO, RippleFox, Koineks, Bitfinex, Binance, Koinex, Huobi and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

