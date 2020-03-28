Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Bilger acquired 9,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $100,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,435.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

