Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.74. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $85,515,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $9,572,000.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 832,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

