Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 27th total of 208,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 598,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

