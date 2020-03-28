Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,588,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 27th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at $866,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of STL opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.