Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

