Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CIT Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Insiders bought a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

CIT Group stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

