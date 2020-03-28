Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after buying an additional 3,875,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $8,794,000. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $7,598,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 144,893 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $4,900,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

