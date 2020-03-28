Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 443.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of WesBanco worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in WesBanco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Stephens dropped their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.98. 276,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

