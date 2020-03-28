Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,411 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 429,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.