Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Telephone & Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,767 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 362.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 891,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

