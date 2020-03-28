Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE UA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Under Armour by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

