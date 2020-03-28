Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 751,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EDF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

