Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Up 63.8% This Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, BitForex, Coinone and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.02490706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Coinone, Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

