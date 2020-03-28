Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Up 39.9% in March

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 27th total of 347,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 227.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 74,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

